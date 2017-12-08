Two Calgary police officers were arrested Thursday in unrelated incidents outside the city.

The first saw a four-year member of the force arrested while off duty and charged with assault following a domestic dispute in a neighbouring municipality.

Police are not releasing further details, citing the victim's privacy.

Later on Thursday, an off-duty, 16-year CPS officer was pulled over by High River RCMP on suspicion of impaired driving.

He was arrested but had not been formally charged before a Justice of the Peace by Friday evening.

Both cases are being investigated by RCMP, which is common practice.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave by CPS until they "can determine an appropriate work assignment for them while they are facing these charges," the force said in an emailed statement.

No further information is being released by Calgary police.