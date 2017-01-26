Calgary police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle of interest in the death of Itgel Baatarsuren.

On Monday around 9 p.m., the 22-year-old was dropped off outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police believe Itgel Baatarsuren was shot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. (Calgary Police Service)

Police say they believe Baatarsuren was shot in the 900 block of 36th Street N.E. between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

CCTV footage in the area revealed a vehicle police believe was driven by people involved in the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a 1999-2003 dark-coloured, four-door Mazda Protégé.

Police say they do not know how many people may have been in the car at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.