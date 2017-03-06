Some current and former Calgary Police Service employees have formally submitted their complaints of bullying and sexual harassment to Chief Roger Chaffin.

The group of 14 members allege the police service failed to provide a safe work environment amid a backdrop of bullying, abuse and discrimination.

Since the group announced plans last month to file the complaints, Rachel West, the group's lawyer, says she has had calls from 38 other current or former CPS members who are also interested in speaking out.

West says retaliation is one of the group's main concerns in coming forward to complain formally.

"Our biggest concern is protecting those individuals and holding the CPS to their commitment to protecting those individuals," she said.

Progress 'exceedingly slow'

Among the group's members is Jen Magnus, who was on the force for 14 years before offering her resignation at a public Calgary Police Commission meeting in January, in a bid to draw attention to the issues.

West says progress on addressing the complaints has been "exceedingly slow."

The next big step in the process will be to put in place an unbiased third-party investigator, which is supposed to happen by the end of this month.

Chaffin says until that role has been filled, the city's whistleblower program will be made available to CPS officers and civilian employees who feel they are being treated unfairly.