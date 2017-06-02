Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a middle-aged man who was seen operating a large drone over two different parts of the city this week, posing a danger to aircraft.

The man was spotted flying the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the McCall Lake Golf Course in northeast Calgary around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was seen again around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, this time flying the drone over a green space located near the intersection of Crescent Road and 13th Avenue N.W.

On both occasions, police said the drone "posed a danger to manned aircraft," in particular the incident near the golf course, which is on a flight path of the Calgary International Airport.

Could have 'catastrophic results'

The man was described as having black hair and wearing light-coloured clothing.

"These matters also coincide with an increase in reported incidents where UAVs have come into close proximity of the Calgary International Airport or aircraft," police said in a release.

"An interaction between a UAV and manned aircraft can have catastrophic results."

Anyone information about these incidents or the identity of the man is asked to call police 403-266-1234 or email uav@calgarypolice.ca.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.