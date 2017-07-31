A 14-year-old has been charged with maiming a police animal after a Calgary police dog was stabbed multiple times in the head during an arrest early Sunday morning.

It marks the first time the Calgary Police Service has laid a charge under legislation designed to protect police animals known as Quanto's Law, which came into effect in July 2015.

Police have released a photo of Jester's head wounds that appears lower down in this story.

The image may be disturbing to some readers. Don't scroll to the bottom if you don't want to see it.

Police said they were called to a suspected break-in at Grant MacEwan School in the 100 block of Falshire Drive N.E. just before 2 a.m. Sunday and, when officers arrived, two suspects fled.

Jester, a police dog, was sent after them.

During the pursuit, police said one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times.

The six-year-old German shepherd's injuries were considered life-threatening and it was rushed to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery.

Its condition was later upgraded to serious and Jester is now recovering at home with its handler.

The youth who is charged with injuring the dog is also charged with break and enter and possession of a weapon.

Another 15-year-old suspect has also been charged with break and enter.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

What is Quanto's Law?

Quanto's Law was named after an Edmonton police dog that was stabbed to death while chasing a suspect in 2013.

It was passed into law by the federal government in 2015.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years, but also provides for a six-month mandatory minimum sentence if the animal was intentionally injured.

Police release image of Jester's wounds

Police released an image of Jester's injuries Monday.

The image depicts the dog in a veterintary clinic, with a partially shaved head and several knife wounds in its scalp.

The photo is included below to provide a sense of the animal's injuries.