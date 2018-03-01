Calgary police Sgt. Brad McNish says he is guilty of "bad judgment" but has denied criminal wrongdoing.

McNish testified in his own defence on Thursday, answering questions put to him by defence lawyer Paul Brunnen. Prosecutors Leah Boyd and Julie Snowdon have not yet cross-examined McNish.

The suspended officer is charged with bribery, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust. He is on trial alongside Const. Bryan Morton and Anthony Braile, all of whom are charged in connection with work they did for a so-called private investigation firm run by a retired city officer, Steve Walton, and his wife, Heather.

McNish said he's known Walton since he joined the Calgary Police Service in 1980 and considered him a very good friend. When Walton asked for help, McNish said he felt "compelled by loyalties formed over the years."

In August 2012, McNish said, he worked for Walton when he was off work from CPS with a head injury. He said he took one more shift that December, providing security for an oil company's Christmas party.

"Working with Mr. Walton was, in hindsight, the last thing I needed."

In 2012, multimillionaire Ken Carter hired the Waltons' company to follow and dig up dirt on his ex, Akele Taylor. The two were in the middle of a bitter custody battle and Carter was trying to get full custody of their daughter.

Akele Taylor testified that her ex, Ken Carter, hired a private investigation firm to stalk her for two years in order to gain custody of their daughter. (Instagram/Supplied)

Taylor testified earlier in the trial that for two years she was constantly stalked and harassed by Steve Walton and the men who worked for him.

According to McNish, he was told that Taylor had threatened to harm Walton's client, so the company was hired to provide security and surveillance. Other witnesses have testified Walton told them Taylor was a drug addict and a prostitute and that the child's safety was at risk.

Braile said in an affidavit that after two years of following Taylor he found no evidence that Walton's claims about her were true.

Walton had been "very, very careful" not to release information about his client, McNish said, and when he was working surveillance, he had no idea it was for Carter.

GPS tracking

Court heard evidence earlier in the trial that Taylor was being tracked by a GPS device that had been installed on her car.

An ex-girlfriend of McNish's testified that she witnessed him tracking Taylor's car on his laptop, but on Thursday, he said he'd been tracking two other vehicles related to an ALERT investigation. He said only Heather Walton had the software to track Taylor's Mercedes.

McNish admitted to providing "static surveillance" on Taylor's apartment building. He said he also tried to get her best friend to talk to Walton, offering her $200 to meet at a coffee shop.

When police first questioned him, McNish admitted to lying to investigators about talking to Taylor's friend.

When the interview turned accusatory, the officer said he panicked: "I fully appreciate it was the wrong decision."

On Aug. 30, 2012, McNish says, he stopped working on the Taylor file when he was tasked with following her; he says he was unable to keep up with moving surveillance due to his head injury.

'In hindsight, it's bad judgment'

The charges faced by McNish mostly relate to accusations he accessed CPS computer databases — CPIC and PIMS — at the request of Steve Walton and then shared confidential information with the private investigator.

Although he admitted to running CPIC searches in connection with the work he'd been doing for Walton, McNish said he did not share private information and was never paid by Walton for it.

"I didn't feel I was compromising anyone's private information," said McNish. "In hindsight, it's bad judgment."

For example, McNish said that when Walton asked him to check a name for a client who wanted to make sure his daughter wasn't engaged to a criminal, he did that but simply relayed that the fiance was an "OK guy."

When asked to check the licence plate from a car being driven erratically, McNish did so but says he only told Walton there was "no issue."

Trial winding down

​Braile, Morton and McNish face charges of bribery and unauthorized use of a computer system. Braile and Morton also face charges of criminal harassment, while Morton and McNish each face a charge of breach of trust.

McNish will be cross-examined by the prosecution on Friday. After that, a date for final arguments will be set.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Bryan Mahoney will almost certainly reserve his decision.

Later this year, the Waltons and Carter will go on trial for similar offences.