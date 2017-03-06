A city councillor has been selected to replace Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart on the Calgary Police Commission, but it will be a day or two before the public finds out who as that person first has to pass a police background check.

The choice was made during a closed-door meeting Monday.

Colley-Urquhart announced her sudden resignation from the commission last month, after she was admonished by board chair Brian Thiessen for speaking out publicly against the Calgary Police Service for what she called a lack of action around allegations of bullying and harassment against women in its ranks.

Thiessen said at the time Colley-Urquhart would face a form of discipline, but that wouldn't include censure. Instead it would be a conversation with the Ward 13 city councillor and a written memo.

She resigned the next day.

Also on Monday, a group of 14 current and former officers filed a complaint with Chief Roger Chaffin, alleging CPS failed to provide a safe working environment amid a backdrop of bullying, abuse and discrimination.

A lawyer for the group said she expects more names will be added to the complaints.

An announcement on Colley-Urquhart's replacement is expected later in the week.