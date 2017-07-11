Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin is chafing at a rumour started on social media saying the force was preparing to lay off 100 officers.

"Quite frankly, I found it to be something of an irresponsible statement," he said at a news conference called the day after a Twitter user started the rumour and tagged local media outlets.

"This has caused a great deal of anxiety for the men and women of our service. I've made no secret to the fact the service is facing some tough economic times ahead. To be clear I am currently working very closely with the Calgary Police Commission to avoid any such cuts."

Preparation for budget talks

The commission and city council determine the police budget.

Chaffin said no decisions have been made regarding staffing levels as the police look at various scenarios in preparation for budget discussions in the fall and early winter, but that public safety will be a priority if budget cuts are required.

"Any speculation to the contrary is feeding into unhealthy rhetoric that diminishes the remarkable work our employees do each and every day," he said.

Expecting growth, preparing for cuts

The chief said police have cut back over the past three years and were anticipating to grow.

"We're simply going to need more resources to help deal with the issues that are plaguing the city right now, there's all sorts of crime trends that are problematic," he said.

Chaffin says they have suspended recruitment efforts until budget talks are finalized this fall and they are offering voluntary retirement packages to some officers.