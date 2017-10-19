A Calgary police officer has been criminally charged with unlawfully pointing a gun at a driver during a traffic stop.

The incident happened in October 2016 when two uniformed officers in an unmarked police vehicle pulled a car over after witnessing what they believed was the driver making a rude gesture toward them.

During the traffic stop, the "driver allegedly stopped and then moved forward a few more car lengths before fully stopping," Calgary police said in a written statement.

Const. Adam Massart, a six year member, is accused of getting out of his car and pointing his service weapon at the driver for several seconds.

Ultimately, the driver was arrested, ticketed for stunting and then released.

The investigation began after the driver made a formal complaint

Massart is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm and he will appear in court next month, according to his lawyer.

Police said they are releasing details in the "interests of public transparency" and will hold a news conference later in the day on Thursday to talk more about the case.