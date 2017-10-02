The Calgary Police Service has launched its 2018 Canine Unit Calendar, with all proceeds again going to support a half-dozen police programs for the city's youth.

The calendar, which features professional photos of police dogs, has raised $275,000 over the past four years for the Calgary Police Foundation.

Meet the dogs featured in the 2018 K9 Heroes calendar0:40

"People can't wait for our launch and to go out and buy them for gifts," said foundation executive director Marla Cohen.

"Often they put them at the office and at home, also."

Cohen said the foundation needs to raise $2.1 million each year to support the six youth-oriented programs, and the calendar sales go a long way in helping reach that goal.

Dogs do 'extraordinary things'

Acting Superintendent Don Coleman said the dogs are photogenic but also "capable of extraordinary things" that help police in a variety of ways. Those include chasing down suspects, sniffing out drugs and helping victims of crime deal with trauma-related stress.

"The canine unit provides a tool that is invaluable to policing in the City of Calgary," he said.

The youth programs that are supported by the calendar proceeds are:

The calendars cost $10 (plus $5 for shipping if you order online) and discounts are available for bulk orders.

More information is available here.