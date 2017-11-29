City council has voted to increase next year's police budget by $20.8 million.

The police service requested the additional cash to allow for the hiring of 55 more officers and staff.

It also wants to acquire body-worn cameras for its front-line officers.

Coun. George Chahal voted against the additional cash, saying he wants police to find more savings — just like other city departments.

"Well, I think they have quite a large budget. And I would have hoped, as other business units have gone on a zero based review and found significant savings, that they would have done the same, and done some belt-tightening and reduced some costs within the service," he said.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says most of council supports the additional cash.

He says it will help front-line officers as they are challenged by crime related to the on-going opioid crisis.

Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen released a statement Wednesday, thanking council for the increase.

"We realize that it was a difficult decision in this economic climate," he said.

"However, we know that this increase is necessary to ensure that the service has sufficient resources to keep our city safe, and to prevent crime. This increase will help CPS respond to the priorities we've heard from citizens and the challenges facing public safety in Calgary."

The budget increase adds nearly one percentage point to next year's property tax hike.