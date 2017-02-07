A lawyer representing the president of the Calgary Police Association appeared on his client's behalf at a first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Les Kaminski was charged with assault with a weapon and perjury last month following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) into a 2008 arrest of a member of the Hells Angels.

Kaminski's lawyer, Willie deWit, is still waiting for the prosecution to hand over the evidence police have gathered against his client.

An ASIRT investigator was in the courtroom for the brief appearance before Provincial Court Judge Sean Dunnigan.

A second officer, Const. Brant Derrick, is charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the arrest.

The charges stem from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall.

Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011.

Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk rejected Kaminski's evidence at the trial, finding he wasn't "a credible or reliable witness."

Semenuk wrote that video recorded by bystanders contradicted Kaminski's testimony, and that the officer wavered in his evidence and didn't take proper notes.

After the 2011 trial, CPS conducted a review but determined an investigation was not necessary.

In December 2013, a formal complaint was lodged and ASIRT began its investigation early in 2014.

An Edmonton prosecutor has been assigned to the case to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest given Kaminski is a police officer.

Two weeks ago, through an online poll, Kaminski's fellow officers voted for him to stay on as CPA president despite the charges.

Kaminski will be back in court next month.