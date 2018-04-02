Teens sought after Market Mall confrontation leads to injuries

Calgary police are seeking the public's help in identifying four teens after a confrontation between two groups at Market Mall reportedly erupted in violence earlier this year.

Police are investigating the alleged assault that happened around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 27. They say several teens were walking through Market Mall in northwest Calgary when they encountered another group of young people.

The groups exchanged words, then the verbal altercation escalated to violence, police said in a release Monday.

Police say four people received minor injuries in the incident.

Investigators have identified four people they would like to talk to, after viewing mall security camera video. All four are black males.

16- to 19-years-old, about six feet one inch tall with a stocky build and short, black hair. He was wearing a green jacket with light-coloured pants.

16- to 18-years-old, about five feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie and white pants.

16- to 18-years-old, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

16- to 18-years-old, about five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the identities of these youth or the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.