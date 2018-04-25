Plane with engine trouble lands on Calgary roadway

The pilot of a small plane with engine trouble used a stretch of Calgary road as a runway early Wednesday, landing on 36th Street just south of 16th Avenue N.E.

No injuries were reported.

The Piper Navajo plane was inbound to Calgary International Airport with six people aboard just after 5:30 a.m. MT when engine trouble forced the pilot to land on the roadway.

Acting District Chief Jason Graham of the Calgary Fire Department said the pilot did "an amazing job" to land the plane safely.

Graham said a crane will be brought in from the airport to lift the plane onto a flatbed truck.

Police said it had minor damage.

The plane, registered to Super T Aviation, left Medicine Hat, Alta., about 4:45 a.m. and was headed to Calgary, a company official said.

Jarrett Stobbe had just left the C-Train and was walking to work when he saw the plane about 10 metres overhead.

"I heard this loud noise and looked up, and it come right over my head," he said. "It was coming in at kind of an angle and clipped that light post, then landed on the bridge. The pilot did a heck of a job to get it down like that."

It was expected the street would remain closed for several hours.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.