A former mayor of Pittsburgh has some advice for Calgary as hundreds of experts gather to think about how the city should battle its way out of an economic downturn.

Tom Murphy, who was the mayor of Pittsburgh between 1994 and 2006, will be speaking Thursday at the Downtown Economic Summit.

The event was organized by Calgary Economic Development to discuss the record high office vacancy rates in the city's downtown core.

Speaking earlier on the Calgary Eyeopener, Murphy said Pittsburgh recovered from the decline of the steel industry by positioning universities as economic drivers and forming key partnerships with them.

"It's the entrepreneurial infrastructure you have to build up, and venture capital," he said.

"You need an infrastructure in Calgary to take advantage of the white-collar entrepreneurial climate that you do have. Or else, you'll grow the talent, and they'll move."

Murphy says people tend to want to stay in their hometown if they have the right support.

The summit, which is by invitation only, features 150 business, community and government leaders who will be sharing ideas and looking at emerging trends and opportunities to help address the economic situation in the short-, medium- and long-term, organizers say.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener