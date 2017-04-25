With one patient complaining he was dropped in light of new opioid prescription rules, a Calgary doctor worries the changes could push legitimate patients into the hands of street dealers.

The new standards, introduced by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, took effect April 1. The standards require doctors to justify prescribing decisions with documented proof of a patient's initial assessment and ensure opioids are the best continued course of action for patients.

It's estimated prescription opioids were a contributing cause of death in five per cent of the 343 fentanyl deaths in Alberta in 2016.

The good intentions of the college, however, have backfired for at least one Calgary patient.

Brent Waddell received a letter from his doctor, Ahmed Abuhelala, stating that effective June 30, 2017, he will no longer have authorization to issue triplicate prescriptions — a procedure that sends one copy of a prescription to the college, one to a pharmacist while one remains with the doctor.

Triplicate prescriptions are mandatory for a host of drugs, including morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl.

Like getting hit by a baseball bat

Waddell, 49, is considered permanently disabled since back surgery in 2010 left him with debilitating back and leg pain, for which he takes oxycodone four times a day.

An x-ray of the screws in Brent Waddell's spine. (Brent Waddell)

"Without it, it's like someone taking a baseball bat and hitting you right in the lower back," said Waddell.

He believes the new standard of practice for physicians is the reason his doctor is dropping him, and says another doctor told him the new standard creates more paperwork for physicians with patients requiring opioids.

In addition to the requirement to justify their prescription decisions, the college also says physicians must:

Review the patient's medication history through the Pharmaceutical Information Network and/or Netcare.

Discuss and determine with the patient the best medication choice considering the efficacy of other pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options.

Evaluate and document risk factors for opioid-related harms.

Re-assess patients on long-term opioid treatment plans every three months.

Document the status of the patient's function and pain at each assessment.

Dr. Ted Jablonski supports the College of Physicians and Surgeons' new standard of practice for prescribing opioids, but fears some patients may turn to illicit drugs if they're abandoned by their doctors. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

'Dark side to this story'

Family physician Ted Jablonski supports the new measures, and says doctors need to be more cautious when prescribing "aggressive" opioid treatments.

However, he says the possibility of doctors dropping their patients, or threatening to, is potentially a "dark side to this story."

He fears those patients may be pushed to look for alternatives on their own.

"If [they] can't get prescription opioids [they] might go on the street and look for illicit drugs," said Jablonski.

Jablonski doesn't think the college will take it lightly if physicians abandon their patients.

"I would predict this is going to happen and I predict there will be complaints to the college from patients," he said.

College can't comment

The college says it can't comment on whether it has received any patient complaints about doctors dropping or abandoning them since the new standard of practice came into force.

A spokesperson for the college says complaints are confidential.

Waddell's doctor claimed he will no longer have authorization to issue triplicate prescriptions, but that's not a consequence of the new standards and there are no conditions on his practice permit listed on the college's website.

CBC News tried to contact Dr. Abuhelala, but was told he was away until next month and unavailable to comment.

Brent Waddell takes oxycodone four times a day to relieve the pain in his back and leg. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

"There are appropriate ways where physicians can discharge a patient, but certainly if the patient feels that it is simply because they are on opioids, then that's something we would want to know," said college spokesperson Kelly Eby.

Waddell says he's already contacted the college about his situation, but has yet to hear back.

While he says he has enough pain medication to last three months, he's worried about having to find a new doctor.

"It's all up to me and I've got a broken back. I've got to run around and find a doctor," said Waddell.

