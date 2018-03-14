Police are searching for a suspect believed responsible for more than a dozen break-ins at Calgary pharmacies in recent weeks.

Between Jan. 21 and March 5, someone smashed their way through a glass door or window at 13 pharmacies in an effort to steal cash and drugs.

The break-ins happened at:

Eastside Pharmacy — 3400 block of 17th Avenue S.E.

Universal Pharmacy — 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E.

Erin Woods Pharmacy — 3700 block of 52nd Street S.E.

Viet Hoa Pharmacy — 1800 block of 48th Street. S.E.

Pineridge Medical Clinic — 3200 block of 60th Street N.E.

IDA Pharmacy — 3500 block of 26th Avenue S.E.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy — 5400 block of Fourth Street N.E.

Remedy's Rx — 800 block of Chaparral Drive S.E.

Rexall Pharmacy — 3300 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

Police believe the same man was behind each of the thefts and that he had an accomplice helping him during at least one.

Pharmacy break-ins0:30

The suspect is described as white with a slim build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing with a hood or a hat pulled over his face and was wearing an aircast on his right leg at the end of February, but wasn't wearing it in the most recent break-ins.

A vehicle, possible a silver Ford Focus, was used in multiple offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.