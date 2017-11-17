Calgary fire crews had to battle cold temperatures as well as the heat of flames Friday after a blaze erupted at a home in the 100 block of Penbrooke Close S.E.

"They had flames coming out of the window," said District Chief Frank Ostrow.

"They were able to get control of the flames then the crews were able to enter the house."

One person in the home was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

The temperature was hovering around -14 C, making the job a little tougher on firefighters.

"With the water flowing, things are starting to freeze up," said Ostrow. "But it's also dangerous for the guys walking around too."

An investigator was called in to search for a cause.