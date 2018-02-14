An 83-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was turning onto Centre Street from Third Avenue S.W. around 9:15 a.m. and struck the man in a crosswalk.

The senior was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police continue to investigate the collision but say alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.