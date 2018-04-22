Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital in serious condition

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

The pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.W. at about 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police were unable to obtain a description of the vehicle involved.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.