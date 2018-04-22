Skip to Main Content
Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital in serious condition

Notifications

Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital in serious condition

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

Pedestrian was hit about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.W.

CBC News ·

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

The pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.W. at about 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police were unable to obtain a description of the vehicle involved.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us