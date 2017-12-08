Getting across Macleod Trail to Calgary's Chinook Centre mall is now easier — and safer — with the opening of a $13 million pedestrian bridge at 61st Avenue S.W.

Spanning more than 120 metres, the bridge took just over a year to complete and connects foot traffic from the east side of Macleod Trail with Chinook Centre, which attracts some 14.8 million visitors a year.

Around 2,000 pedestrians cross Macleod Trail at 61st Avenue S.W. each day and more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the intersection.

​Cameras are mounted on the bridge and security guards will perform regular checks.

Cost of the project was split between the city and Cadillac Fairview, which owns Chinook Centre, however $3 million of the city's portion came from the provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

On Saturday, officials are also set to open the Zoo Bridge on 12th Street S.E., which moves traffic and pedestrians over the Bow River from the zoo side to Inglewood.