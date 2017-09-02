The Alberta Paramedic Association says one of its own is "critically ill" after he was exposed to a drug while on duty and is collecting donations in his name.

In a Facebook post, the group said the medic from Calgary, identified as Ryan B. was sent to the intensive care unit after his exposure, "which included the need for mechanical ventilation and medications to support his vital signs."

The association said Ryan is now out of intensive care, but "is still very sick as a result of ongoing organ dysfunction."

The paramedic association is collecting money through its HELP fund and says all money collected will go straight to Ryan and his family.

Hazardous work

The paramedic association declined an interview request, but sent a prepared statement to CBC News.

"Due to the nature of paramedics unpredictable profession, often times we find ourselves exposed to hazards," reads the statement, attributed to executive director Marc Moebis.

"Whether that hazard is a sharp piece of glass, liquids at an accident scene, a street drug or a violent patient, facing these hazards is an accepted part of the job and requires a certain level of grit."

Trudy Thomson, vice president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, said the union is aware of the situation and will be asking for an Occupational Health and Safety investigation into the incident.

No details

There are no details regarding what Ryan was exposed to, how he was exposed or when the incident took place.

"To respect the wishes of his family we are respecting the paramedic's privacy regarding the circumstances of that exposure," reads the written statement.

The fundraiser to support Ryan and his family will be active until Sept. 7, according to the association and money can be donated online.