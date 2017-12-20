Calgary police have charged an alleged Grinch after a number of parcels were stolen from the front step of a home just weeks before Christmas.

David Brunelle, 27, has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000, police said in a release Wednesday.

On Dec. 13, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a security camera recorded a man taking packages from the front step of a home in the northeast community of Coventry Hills.

The home belonged to Deanna Brousseau, who was inside with her nine-month-old son at the time.

On Tuesday, a woman contacted police after she spotted a man who matched the description of the package thief walking through an alley in the 300 block of Coventry Road.

Police responded to the call and took him into custody.

"I'm quite relieved," Brousseau told CBC News.

Brousseau said one item has already been returned to her, after it was discarded shortly after the theft occurred, but Amazon has offered to ship her new packages free of charge.

Brunelle is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.