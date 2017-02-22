Should the city bid on the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee has launched an online survey to answer that very question.

The committee is asking for thoughts and opinions from residents of Calgary and the Bow Valley Corridor, including Banff, Canmore and Cochrane, as well as nearby First Nations on the city's potential Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

According to the city, results from the survey and results of other future public engagement activities will become part of the committee's final report for the City of Calgary.

"The report will assess how a potential 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid would fit in the long-term plans and aspirations of the city and region and whether a bid would serve to advance progress on these plans," the city said.

The report is expected to be presented in July.

To have your say, take the survey at shouldcalgarybid.com.