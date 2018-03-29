Federal, provincial governments support creation of Calgary Olympic bid corporation

Calgary has support if it chooses to form a bid corporation for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

On Thursday, the city announced both the provincial and federal governments have pledged support for the creation of an Olympic bid corporation.

"This partnership is an exciting step towards determining if a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is right for Calgary," said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a release.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said he believes Calgary could do a great job of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics. (CBC)

"We have a strong legacy of sport in this city and we know we can host a great Games, and now, alongside our partners in the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada, we can continue to figure out if a 2026 Bid is the best interests of our citizens."

The bid, if successful, would be Canada's fourth Winter Olympic Games and the first time Calgary would host a Paralympic Games.

Calgary hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

The city first began exploring the feasibility of a bid for the games in 2016. In February, the mayors of Calgary and Canmore and other government officials visited the Games in Pyeongchang as part of the Winter Olympics Observer Program.

Earlier in March, Calgary mistakenly posted an incorrect report stating the city had already received confirmation of funding from both governments.

The report at the time asked for $10.5 million in funds from Ottawa, $10 million from the Government of Alberta, and $9.5 million from the city, bringing the total cost of a bid to $30 million.

That proposed budget for the bid corporation would cover all expenses for a bid until September 2019, when the International Olympic Committee is expected to award the Games.

Thursday's announcement did not detail the exact amounts the federal and provincial governments would contribute, but it did note that it supported the establishment of a bid corporation that would develop hosting plans and a fully-costed event budget.

"Participating in the bid process will allow us to further examine the costs associated with hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games and ensure they are carefully balanced around the needs and expectations of Albertans, within the greater context of Alberta's economic recovery," said Alberta Culture Minister Ricardo Miranda.

IOC officials visited Calgary in January, when they outlined their hopes for a more accessible and less expensive Games. They encouraged sustainable use of existing infrastructure in Calgary, and suggested events could be held in Calgary and Canmore if Calgary wins the bid.

The release noted that next steps are the incorporation of the official bid corporation, development of hosting plans and budgets, and the IOC selection of cities that will move forward to the candidature stage of the bid process.

The city is in Stage 1 of the bid process, the dialogue stage, which is non-committal and focuses primarily on conversation between the city and IOC to assess the benefits and requirements of hosting.