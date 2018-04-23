Calgary Olympic bid once again up for discussion at city council

The Olympics will be front and centre Monday at city hall as councillors decide whether to hold a plebiscite on a possible bid for the 2026 games.

Council voted nine to six last week to continue exploring the possibility of Calgary hosting another winter Olympics.

"My thought is that if council endorses a plebiscite, we can start doing some of the backroom work on it to ensure that, you know, the processes and procedures are in place," Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

The window for holding a plebiscite, which is expected to cost $2 million, will be between October and next February.

The public vote is a condition set by the province for continued funding.

Nenshi says another item on the agenda is the draft public engagement program, something that several councillors were unhappy with when it was first unveiled earlier this month.

"I think giving it a bit of air after council's debate last Monday is probably helpful. And I think that, you know, famous last words, but I suspect that council will in principle say 'yeah, this engagement plan makes sense,'" Nenshi said.

Council will also set up a special sub-committee which will focus on Olympics issues.

A decision on a host city will be made by the IOC in September 2019.