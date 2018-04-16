Skip to Main Content
Calgary city council votes to continue Olympic bid exploration

Calgary city council voted on Monday to continue to explore the possibility of bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Work on possible 2026 Winter Games bid would have ceased had confidence vote failed

CBC News ·
Fans cheer and wave flags as the Canadian delegation, lower right, parades during the opening ceremony of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary. (Jonathan Utz/AFP/Getty Images)

The motion to reaffirm council's support for the investigation of a bid, which passed by a margin of 9-6, was put to council after several members expressed frustration at the way in the which city bureaucrats had been handling the process.

A related motion to create a council sub-committee that will oversee the Olympic bid discussions going forward also passed.

More to come

