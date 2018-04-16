Calgary city council votes to continue Olympic bid exploration

Calgary city council voted Monday to continue to explore the possibility of bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The motion to reaffirm council's support for the investigation of a bid, which passed by a margin of 9-6, was put to council after several members expressed frustration at the way in the which city bureaucrats had been handling the process.

A related motion to create a council sub-committee that will oversee the Olympic bid discussions going forward also passed.

More to come