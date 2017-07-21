The group evaluating whether Calgary should bid on the 2026 Olympic Winter Games was still working on its final recommendation this week and won't share its decision publicly until Monday, according to a city report.

The report says the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee "had not determined their final recommendation" as of Tuesday this week and notes city staff will need more time to assess the recommendation once it is shared with them.

The recommendation will be "presented directly" to city councillors at their meeting on Monday, the report adds.

City council voted in June 2016 to allocate $5 million to study the feasibility of another Olympic bid, after Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Games. The committee is projected to spend only $2.9 million.

That led to the formation of the bid committee, which was headed up by former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson.

Last month, the bid committee released a report estimating it would require $2.4 billion in funding to cover the shortfall between revenue and costs if Calgary were to host the Olympics in 2026.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Wednesday he's "not a big fan" of that price tag, which would likely have to be covered by a combination of funds from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Deadlines for decision pushed back

Nenshi also said he doesn't expect the committee will recommend a "yes" vote in its final report to council, especially now that the International Olympic Committee has pushed back the deadlines for submitting a bid.

The report from city staff, which will also be presented to council on Monday, notes the original deadline for declaring interest in a bid was September 2017 but the IOC announced earlier this month it would bump that October 2018.

As a result, the report says city staff "will need to consider numerous factors in determining whether to pursue a bid or not and when an official decision is required by city council."

The mayor said on Wednesday it's likely city council will wait until after the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February 2018 before making a decision on a Calgary bid for 2026.

The recommendation from the bid committee is non-binding and the ultimate decision would need to be made by city council.