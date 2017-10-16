Calgary police are asking for the public's help locating a man they want to question about the death of his roommate on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a man in his 20s was found dead inside by family members.

Police said on Monday morning the death appeared suspicious, then issued an update in the afternoon saying new details led them to classify it as a homicide.

Police want to speak with Mohammadali Darabi, 32, who lived in the home.

Darabi is six feet one inch tall and 168 pounds with a slim build, police said in the release.

Police said on Oct. 16 that Darabi was seen driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BKW 1855. (Calgary Police Service)

Detectives believe he left the home on Sunday afternoon and was seen driving a silver-coloured, 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta plate BKW 1855.

Police say Darabi may look different than in the photo released by the force, and could be clean-shaven with shorter or longer hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.