City officials are expected to decide whether an after-hours nude swimming event will be allowed at a Calgary recreation centre later this month.

"Given the attention this event has received, we are undertaking a review with the event organizer to ensure the privacy and security of participants can be maintained," the city said in a statement.

A final decision by the city is expected on Wednesday.

Calgary Nude Recreation is under public fire for the swim night, which is planned for Jan. 14.

An online petition calls for the group to cancel the swim or ban children from attending because of sexual predators.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has posted replies on its Facebook page.

"The suggestion that our events should be marketed as 'adult only' entertainment illustrates the disconnect between what people THINK social nudity is about versus what social nudity is ACTUALLY about," it said.

Events are also planned for Feb. 11 and March 11.

Naturist groups across Canada say they have been renting public pools for private swimming events for years, despite the recent controversy in Calgary.

The Federation of Canadian Naturists says family-friendly nude swims regularly take place in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.

The Sunny Chinooks group out of Sundre, Alta., has also organized swims in Calgary for at least 10 years.

Former Chinooks president Ward King says its swims aren't publicly advertised but members can invite others, who are then screened and must show photo identification.