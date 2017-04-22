Four women were rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting at a home in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to a home in Castleridge Way N.E. around 4:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews found three victims at the home, said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

A woman in her mid-30s with a soft tissue injury was taken to hospital in stable condition. Two other victims, a 30-year-old woman and a woman in her mid-20s, were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition with injuries to their faces.

Fourth victim found

Around 20 minutes after the initial report, Brideaux said EMS was called to a second location in the 6700 block of 22nd Avenue N.E. There, they found a woman in her mid-40s who had also sustained an injury at the Castleridge home.

She was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

"When it was unfolding at the time, it was somewhat chaotic, however we were able to still account for all the patients quickly," Brideaux said.

Neighbours heard gunfire

Neighbour Ruthie Kelly was awake in her home when she heard gunfire.

"I heard two shots and heard a man yell, 'No, no, don't shoot.' Then I heard three more shots," she said.

"And then there was pandemonium, I heard women screaming and men yelling."

Her son, Bryce Kelly, said the neighbour is known for having late night parties on weekends, and called the gatherings more of an "after-hours club."

He said police were at the home six weeks ago for another shooting — but that time, no one was injured.

The Kellys said they no longer feel the neighbourhood is safe, and said they would like to see police shut the parties down.

"There are a lot of children in this neighbourhood and stray bullets don't care who they hit," Ruthie Kelly said.

Injuries not life-threatening

All of the victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they are looking for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.