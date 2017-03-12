A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning.

According to EMS, paramedics were called to the 100 block of Tarington Close N.E. just after 3 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

The driver, an adult man, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.