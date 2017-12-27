Unlike Edmonton, there is no program in Calgary where a baby can be dropped off, anonymously, at a city hospital — but there are resources available for new or expecting parents feeling overwhelmed.

The Calgary Distress Centre crisis phone line is available 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week and that's a good place to start for anyone who feels they're alone or doesn't know where to turn, said clinical services manager David Kirby.

Along with listening and offering support, volunteers are able to direct people to available resources, whether they need money for diapers, or counselling.

"Just talking to someone and being able to identify where things are at and what options might be available," he said.

"Whether it's a new baby, whether it's parenting issues in general with teenagers or other kids, this is something we do hear about on the distress lines… parents feeling helpless, overwhelmed, frustrated, not sure where to go or what to do next."

There are a range of resources available, depending on the situation, said Kirby.

"In general we want to say crisis services are probably the best starting point and figuring out what needs to happen next," he said.

In Edmonton, parents who feel like they've exhausted all their options can anonymously drop a baby off at one of two hospitals as a last resort.

Used only once

Known as angel cradles, the option has been available since 2013, but in that time, only one child has been dropped.

The baby was healthy and handed off to Alberta Child and Family Services, said Gordon Self, a vice-president at Covenant Health.

"The fact that it was used this one time and it was a positive, safe outcome, it's been worth it," he said.

"On the sides of our emergency departments, there's a well-lit blue door, about shoulder or mid-waist height. That door can be opened and inside that opening is a bassinet where the baby can be placed.

A nurse stands outside the angel cradle door at an Edmonton hospital where newborns can be left anonymously. (Covenant Health)

"There's also literature for the person leaving the baby that directs them where they can get help. It's not just about the needs of the baby, it's also perhaps the mother or parent leaving the baby."

Once the door is closed, it can't be re-opened and an alarm sounds 60 seconds later in the hospital's triage area, alerting staff.

Self said there are no plans to expand the program outside of Edmonton.

Police in Calgary are investigating the discovery of a newborn infant found dead in a parking lot near Bowness Road and 79th Street N.W. about 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

She was described as having a light complexion and dark hair.

The baby was found in a dumpster by a security guard.

Evidence at the scene indicates the mother is in need of medical help and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calgary Distress Centre can be reached at 403-266-4357.