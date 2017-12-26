A baby girl found dead by a security guard in a Bowness parking lot was alive at some point prior to being found Christmas Eve, Calgary police say.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, however, said an autopsy did not pinpoint a cause of death. It's unknown if the baby was alive at the time she was abandoned between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

He described the baby as having a light complexion and dark hair.

"We are very concerned about the mother's physical and mental state as well," he said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Evidence at the scene, located in northwest Calgary, indicates the mother is in need of medical help.

Calgary police were called to a parking lot near the Bownesian Grocer at Bowness Road and 79th Street N.W. at approximately 11:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 24. They found a deceased newborn and want to talk with the mother as she could be in medical distress. (David Bell/CBC)

No tips

The baby was found by a local resident, but Schiavetta would not comment on exactly how and where she was found beyond saying it was in a parking lot near the intersection of Bowness Road and 79th Street N.W.

Earlier, police said the baby was found by a security guard, abandoned in a dumpster.

Schiavetta said approximately 48 hours after the incident police have not received a single tip from the public, something he describes as unusual.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.