With Environment Canada forecasting a low of -26 C on Sunday — not including the wind chill — the City of Calgary's outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations slated for Olympic Plaza have been cancelled.

The Family Dance Party in the municipal building atrium will go ahead as planned, however, starting at 7 p.m. and ending with the Kid's Countdown with the Mayor at 9 p.m.

The Countdown Ball in Olympic Plaza will still drop at midnight, followed by the ENMAX Fireworks. The city is encouraging Calgarians to watch the display on television from the comfort and warmth of their homes.

"While we are sorry to cancel some of the events, we feel that public safety is paramount and was the most important factor in making this decision," the city said in a statement.

For more information, visit the city's website.

The extreme cold also caused the cancellation of Zoo Lights on Saturday evening.

Zoo officials said in a release they hope the event can go ahead for New Year's Eve on Sunday, but that will depend on the weather.

Visit the zoo's website for updates.