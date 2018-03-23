Construction of three schools in Calgary will go ahead under Alberta's spending plan, Premier Rachel Notley announced Friday.

Two elementary schools and one combination elementary-middle school made the cut for immediate construction as part of the Alberta government's $393-million envelope for school projects.

They'll be in the Evanston, Skyview Ranch and Mahogany neighbourhoods,

There is also money in the budget for design work on a middle school in southeast Calgary and a long-anticipated high school in north Calgary.

Provincewide, the Alberta Budget 2018 unveiled Thursday said there would be money for 20 school projects, including seven new schools, seven replacements, three modernizations, one addition to an existing facility and two projects that have been approved for design.

Notley said the NDP is committed to having modern classrooms for Alberta students.

"That's why we are improving existing schools and building new ones where they're needed," Notley said while in Calgary Friday to announce the new schools.

"With our announcement of 20 new and modernized school projects, we are making long overdue progress and making sure all young Albertans can get a great education."

New schools funded for Calgary:

Evanston Elementary School, Calgary Catholic School District , Grades K-6.

Grades K-6. Skyview Ranch Elementary/Middle School, Calgary Board of Education (CBE), Grades K-9.

Mahogany Elementary School, CBE, Grades K-4

These schools are expected to be ready for the 2022-23 academic year.

Design funding only:

Auburn Bay Middle School, CBE, Grades 5-9.

New Calgary High School (Coventry Hills), CBE, Grades 10-12.

New schools are also being built in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge. The replacement schools will be located in Delia, Provost, Tilley, Brooks, St. Albert, Stony Plain and Camrose.