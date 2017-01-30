Canada's first Muslim mayor, Naheed Nenshi, offered a prayer for the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, as members of Calgary's Muslim community joined a chorus of voices across Canada in condemning the attack.

The men died in an attack during evening prayers at the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec Sunday night and 19 more were injured, five of them critically.

Police have one man in custody in connection with the attack, which Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard called a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

Nenshi, who became Canada's first Muslim mayor when first elected in 2010, tweeted: "When Muslims hear of a death, we say Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — We belong to God, and to him we return — I say for Quebec tonight."

Junaid Mahoon, president of the Islamic Centre of South Calgary, says members of the Muslim community will still come together to pray in the wake of a deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. (Allison Dempster/CBC)

He also tweeted in French that he is very fond of Quebec City, Calgary's sister city, having spent a summer in Laval and that he was thinking of the victims, their families and all Quebecers.

Calgary Muslims 'did not think it could happen in Canada'

He wasn't the only Calgarian to express his condolences in the wake of the shooting.

Members of the city's Muslim community are upset and sad, said Junaid Mahoon, president of the Islamic Centre of South Calgary.

"They did not think it could happen in Canada," he said.

Leaders at the centre met with Calgary police and RCMP officers Monday morning to discuss security in the wake of the attack.

But Mahoon vowed the community would not hide its faith.

"It won't stop us from going for prayers and it won't stop us from coming together as a community and as part of [the] larger Calgary community," he said.

Calgary police said they have stepped up patrols around places of worship as a precautionary measure and to ease concerns.

"At this point there is nothing to indicate that there are any specific threats in Calgary," said acting deputy chief Cliff O'Brien, adding there is always concern around the possibility of a copycat attack.

Anisa Jama, who left Somalia for Canada two decades ago, said she's confident the country will come together.

"One big nation that helps each other — that's how Canada is," she said.

The Muslim Council of Calgary also denounced the shooting, saying in a press release that its members send their prayers and condolences to the victims and their families.

"Muslim Council of Calgary condemns all violence directed towards innocent human beings, irrespective of race, gender, religion, culture or ethnicity," the group said.

Interfaith solidarity

The Calgary Interfaith Council (CIC) and the Jewish-Muslim Council (JMC) also issued a joint statement Monday.

"We deplore the violent attack against the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec and mourn the loss of innocent lives," read the statement attributed to CIC co-chair Murray Nicholson, JMC co-chair Imam Syed Soharwardy, and Rabbi Shaul Osadchey, co-chair of CIC and JMC.

"When such brutal and hateful acts threaten to envelop us in darkness, we stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada to proclaim our commitment to promoting religious freedom and respect for diversity," it said.

"An attack against any house of worship is a threat to all Canadians who seek safety in our homes, religious institutions, and in the public sphere."

Vigil planned outside city hall Monday night

The Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation is organizing a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of the shooting victims at Calgary city hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"We really need to come together and not focus on the suspects, but rather on the victims," said Iman Bukhari, the group's founder.

"We need to come together as a community regardless of your race, culture, religion. We need to come together and say that this is unacceptable in our nation."

There will also be prayers for the shooting victims at the Islamic Centre of South Calgary, which is at 539 Queensland Drive S.E., from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.