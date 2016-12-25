Cindy Russell was overcome by emotion when she returned to her Ranchlands home in northwest Calgary Christmas morning.

"Oh my goodness, I was emotional," Russell told CBC News Sunday.

"They are just so humble and kind."

Members of the Islamic Association of Northwest Calgary hit the streets every Christmas to shovel sidewalks and driveways and hand out flowers and chocolates to their neighbours.

Cindy Russell says she was overcome with emotion when she returned to her Ranchlands home Christmas morning. (Submitted by Cindy Russell)

Russell is staying with her mom over Christmas and returned home to grab a few things.

"I came home and I pulled up to my house. They were quite young. They asked if I lived there," she said.

Muhammad Abbas, outreach director at the association, says it's become a tradition for younger members of the centre for about five years now.

"They shovel snow in the neighbourhood," Abbas said.

The Islamic Association of Northwest Calgary has been clearing snow and handing out flowers and chocolate to their Ranchlands neighbours for about 5 years now. (Submitted by Cindy Russell)

"They share the best wishes of the season with our neighbours."

He said about 100 members were out this year.

"We want to make a positive contribution to our community."

It's been a tough year for the association. It's was targeted twice in October by vandals who smashed windows.

Another Calgary Islamic centre was left to deal with broken windows, a burnt Qur'an and a hateful letter weeks earlier.

There's been a string of anti-Muslim actions across the province in recent months.

Russell said the snow-removal gesture could not have come at a better time, "especially right now with all the dialogue going on around the world.

"There is so much fear and ignorance and a lot of people who are afraid just haven't taken the time to educate themselves."

Russell has a message for her neighbours from the Islamic association.

"Thank you for showing me the real purpose of this time of year, which doesn't belong to any religion," she said.

"It's time to express love, concern and interest for each other."