A City of Calgary report shows the cost of fixing problems with a faulty steel truss in the city's municipal building will be nearly $17 million.

A large section of the building next to Calgary's old city hall was closed in the fall of 2016 after it was discovered the truss on an upper floor was improperly installed during construction in the 1980s.

At the time there was fear the building might collapse and 500 city workers were forced out of their workspaces for several months.

The building was shored up and the workers were allowed to return earlier this year.

The report, which is to be presented to the city's finance committee, states the total cost of fixing the problem will be $16.8 million.

The issue is being remedied by installing dozens of steel plates to support the 30,000-kilogram truss.

Work is expected to be completed by next spring.

The one positive note from the report is that once the work is done, the upper five floors of the building should be able to accommodate 38 per cent more workers.

That means the work will avoid over $6 million in future spending on the building.