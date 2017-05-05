A Calgary man is pleading for the return of his mother's ashes after the urn they were in was stolen from his work truck.

Brodie Robinson says he went out for dinner on Thursday and when he returned to his West Hillhurst home he discovered his work truck had been looted.

Along with the ashes, Robinson lost an iPod and some sunglasses, but said he only wants the urn back, "no questions asked."

Robinson's mother died in September and he found comfort carrying some of her ashes in his work truck.

"It symbolizes all I have left of my mom. It means everything," he said. "If I ever thought of her, I knew she was around. If you have any sort of sympathy in your heart, you could return it to me, no questions asked."

He filed a report with police but was told without video surveillance, there's little they can do.

Robinson described the urn as being "small enough to fit in your hands," with a round lid. It's black in colour with gold paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.