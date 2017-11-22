It's a warm, windy morning in Calgary.

It's also a calm, cold morning in Calgary.

Temperatures varied by more than 16 C at different points across the city Wednesday morning as a chinook rolled in from the west.

At 7 a.m., Environment Canada's weather station at the Calgary International Airport recorded the temperature at -8.1 C.

At the same time, the station at Springbank Airport — just 25 kilometres to the west — was reading 8.4 degrees above zero.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 11 C for Calgary on Wednesday and a relatively mild low of 6 C, as the warm wind blankets the city.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain above zero for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

The normal high for Calgary on Nov. 22 is 1.1 C, with a low of -10.4 C.

Ever wonder how Calgary's chinooks work? The video below offers a quick explanation.