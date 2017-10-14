One man is dead following a shooting in northwest Calgary on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Bowness Road. Crews were called for reports of a man in medical distress.

"When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s who had sustained critical injuries as the result of a shooting," police said in a news release. "He died a short time later in hospital."

No one is in custody at this time but the homicide unit is investigating.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, police said Bowness Road between 45 Street and 46 Street will be closed for several hours.