The Liberal Party of Canada has announced Haley Brown as their candidate in the upcoming Calgary Midnapore byelection.

The seat has been vacant since September, when longtime Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down to run for leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservatives.

Brown's nomination was acclaimed by local registered Liberals Saturday afternoon at a candidate selection meeting.

"I believe in the last decade very much Calgary and Calgary Midnapore has been neglected," Brown said. "I believe I can bring my hard work ethic and commitment to community and bring that to the table and make sure that Calgary Midnapore has a proper voice with the government at the table."

Ran in 2015 federal election

Brown's name may be familiar to residents of Calgary Midnapore, as she previously ran for the seat against Kenney in the 2015 federal election. Brown says she's hasn't stopped working for the people of Calgary Midnapore since the election.

"I committed to Calgary Midnapore in 2015 and continued to commit to Calgary Midnapore," Brown said. "I continued to knock on doors, continued to engage the community, so we didn't stop."

Brown will be running against Stephanie Kusie, who won the Conservative nomination last week. The federal NDP has yet to name a candidate.

A date for the byelection must be set by March 22.