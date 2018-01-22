​Calgarians will have a chance to spend an evening with former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in March.

Obama is scheduled to speak at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event at the Stampede Corral on March 23 at 7 p.m.

"Michelle Obama has had an incredibly successful career. This is somebody who graduated near the top of her class from Princeton University, worked in law, worked in the [Chicago] mayor's office, and then spent eight years as the first lady of the United States, so I think her accomplishments really speak for themselves," Scott Crockatt, communications chair for the chamber, told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"She had wide-ranging successes as first lady of the United States, everything from new programs for the military, new programs to help girls learn, and I think she was the first-ever first lady to be on Carpool Karaoke, so she's got quite a diverse background."

Obama launched and led four key initiatives during her time as first lady between 2009 and 2017:

Let's Move!, aimed at reducing childhood obesity.

Joining Forces, in support of veterans, service members and their families.

Reach Higher, inspiring young people to seek higher education.

Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Obama is also speaking in Vancouver in February and a second date was added because of the high demand for tickets.

Tickets to the Calgary event start at $199 and go on sale to Calgary Chamber members on Tuesday and to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

​With files from the Calgary Eyeopener​