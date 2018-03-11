Northbound Deerfoot Trail reopened nearly five hours after it was closed at McKnight Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. just north of McKnight Boulevard and involved four vehicles —a dump truck which ended up on its side — and three cars.

Emergency medical services spokesman Stuart Brideaux said the driver of the dump truck, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital, along with the driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s. Both are in serious condition.

Emergency crews assess a crash that sent two people to hospital and forced the closure of Deerfoot Trail at McKnight Blvd. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Eight other people were treated at the scene.

The road was closed until nearly 6 p.m. as police investigated and crews worked to remove debris.

Police said shortly after the first crash, they were called to another incident at Deerfoot and 32nd Avenue N.E.

One person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, NB Deerfoot Tr north of McKnight Bv NE, the road is closed . #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/vW04GmKfl0 — @yyctransport

Earlier crash

Earlier in the day, eastbound Memorial Drive was closed for several hours after an early morning crash sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a silver car rolled near Memorial Drive and 28th Street S.E. about 3 a.m.

A man in his 20s, believed to be the driver, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious, life threatening injuries. A woman, believed to be in her late teens, was found inside the car suffering minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital.

The traffic unit is investigating what led to the crash.

That stretch of road was reopened around 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.