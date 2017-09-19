Six of 10 candidates shared their visions for the city and answered moderated questions Tuesday evening at Mount Royal University's all-candidate mayoral forum.

Candidates Andre Chabot, Emile Gabriel, Larry Heather, David Lapp, Naheed Nenshi and Bill Smith participated.

Missing from the forum were candidates Jason Achtymichuk (Jason GoGo), Brent Chisholm, Curtis Olson and Stan (the Man) Waciak.

Here's the forum, as a Facebook video with paraphrased candidate answers in the comment section.

A technical issue ended the Facebook broadcast before all of the candidates had completed their closing remarks, so those closing remarks are in the video embedded at the top of this story.

The second forum is set to take place at the University of Calgary's MacEwan Hall on Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the forum starting at 7 p.m.

Here's some background on the election so far: