Six of the people vying to be Calgary's next mayor will square off Wednesday afternoon at a forum organized by the Calgary Chamber of Volunteer Organizations.

CBC News will livestream the forum starting at 2 p.m. MT

The CCVO is a local group that promotes the non-profit and voluntary sector.

It says the forum will focus on "the opportunities and challenges facing our sector and city."

The participating candidates are Larry Heather, Naheed Nenshi, Bill Smith, Andre Chabot, Emile Gabriel and David Lapp.

The municipal election is Oct. 16.