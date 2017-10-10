All 10 mayoral hopefuls are expected at the Crossroads Community Association for a debate, just days before the Oct. 16 vote.

CBC News will stream the debate live here starting at 7 p.m. MT.

Front-runners Andre Chabot, Naheed Nenshi and Bill Smith will share the stage with Jason Achtymichuk (Jason GoGo), Brent Chisholm, Emile Gabriel, Larry Heather, David Lapp, Curtis Olson and Stan (the Man) Waciak.