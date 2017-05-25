Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he's "totally fine" with a proposed six-per-cent pay cut for his position.

A citizen committee is recommending the mayor's salary be reduced by about $12,123, bringing the pay to just north of $200,747 per year.

The committee is also proposing councillors' pay remain at $113,416 a year, and that city council should vote to accept or reject the salary recommendations each year, rather than once per term.

But the mayor doesn't believe that's necessary.

"They shouldn't need that extra political check from council. I don't think politicians should be setting their own salaries, except in extraordinary circumstances, and it makes more sense to just abide by the committees recommendations."

The committee is also recommending eliminating the transition allowance for any elected official who leaves for any reason.

Nenshi says he didn't know that type of severance pay existed until recently, but with the next municipal election only a few months away, it got him thinking about cleaning up the policies around transition.

"We are not very humane with people who are leaving office at the last minute, in terms of helping them work out their benefits, helping them figure out outplacement work, even giving them assistance in cleaning up and moving out of their offices," he said.

City council will discuss the report at its next meeting.