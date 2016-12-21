Calgary police say they've charged a massage therapist with sexual assault in relation to an incident at a spa in the city's southeast.

Police say a woman and her husband went to the Royal Orchid Thai Spa on Macleod Trail around 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 for a couple's massage.

During the visit, police say a massage therapist sexually assaulted the woman.

Walter Montano-Agudelo, 35, of Calgary has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police encouraged anyone who feels they have been a victim of sexual assault to report it by calling 911 if there is immediate danger, or by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.